Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 336,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $2,546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 961,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 742,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,025. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

