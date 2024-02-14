DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Globant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Globant by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,567. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.50. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.31.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

