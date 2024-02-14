DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,262 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 3.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $177,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Raymond James upped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $918.40. 765,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $688.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $954.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.