Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $93,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. 2,695,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

