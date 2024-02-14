E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 810 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $15.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,191. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

