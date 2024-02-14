E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

