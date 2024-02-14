Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

ECL stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.49. 1,174,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,869. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

