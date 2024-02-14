Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,617. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,663. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.