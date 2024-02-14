Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $764.05. The firm has a market cap of $713.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

