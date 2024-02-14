Emerson Electric Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,339,000 after buying an additional 255,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,244,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,661,000 after buying an additional 298,434 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

