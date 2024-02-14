ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.60

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 100703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.2714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

