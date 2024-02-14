ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 3%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ENB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

