Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Releases Earnings Results

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of ESOA stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Stories

