Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGRO stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

