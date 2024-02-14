Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Trading Up 2.3%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

