Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.53

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.53 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 73.42 ($0.93). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 190,395 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPWN

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Epwin Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.76. The company has a market capitalization of £110.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.