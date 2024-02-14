Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 2,110 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $832.81. 574,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $813.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $859.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

