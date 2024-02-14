ERC20 Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,738.51 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 90.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 80.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $24.13 million and approximately $33,738.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,958.55 or 1.00028800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013602 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00173172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.03069469 USD and is down -85.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $51,871.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

