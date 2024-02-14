eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares.
eServGlobal Trading Up 10.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45.
eServGlobal Company Profile
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
