Ethereum Classic Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $26.74 or 0.00051889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $275.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,529.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.23 or 0.00539943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00134618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00247919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00157420 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,552,212 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

