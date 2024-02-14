Ethereum Price Reaches $2,743.97 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $329.74 billion and $19.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,743.97 or 0.05312679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00080147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,167,306 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.