Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €16.92 ($18.19) and last traded at €16.92 ($18.19). 792,437 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.38 ($18.68).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.60.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
