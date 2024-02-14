Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $131-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.46 million. Fastly also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.33.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,344,886 shares in the company, valued at $103,040,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $157,641.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,344,886 shares in the company, valued at $103,040,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 691,821 shares of company stock worth $12,004,597. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

