FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

FAT Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

FATBP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

