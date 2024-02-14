FCA Corp TX Acquires 5,179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,723,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

