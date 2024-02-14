FCA Corp TX Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FCA Corp TX raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $7.38 on Wednesday, reaching $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

