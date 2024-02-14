FCA Corp TX Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 11,411,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,573,424. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

