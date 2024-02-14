FCA Corp TX Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

