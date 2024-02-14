Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-6.87 EPS.

FRT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

