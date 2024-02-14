Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.650-6.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $110.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 324.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.