Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 629.60 ($7.95). Approximately 5,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 34,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($7.98).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £572.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,753.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 608.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 598.52.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

