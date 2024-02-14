Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.29

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 62489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $860.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.