Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on FIL
Filo Mining Price Performance
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Stories
