First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.88

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.88 and traded as high as $36.27. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 15,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

