First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.72

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.72 and traded as high as $38.95. First Financial shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 56,818 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THFF

First Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,349,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.