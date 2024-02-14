First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$21,050.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Cory Christopher Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,050.00.

FR traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.84. 411,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,532. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$10.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

