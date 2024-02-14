First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.41

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.56. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

