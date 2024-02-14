First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ARVR traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $945,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.