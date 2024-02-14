First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ARVR traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $35.46.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.