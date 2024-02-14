Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as low as C$1.10. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 2,216,530 shares.

FCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$929.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.21, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$329,260.00. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

