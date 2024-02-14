FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.75. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

