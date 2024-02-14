FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FLT traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.75. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FLEETCOR Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.