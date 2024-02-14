FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 56,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 268,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

FLJ Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLJ Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

