Fortis Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Fortis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$52.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The firm has a market cap of C$25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.54.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

