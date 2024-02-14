Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

FELE stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.42. 63,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.