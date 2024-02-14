Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

