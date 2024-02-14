FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003488 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $593.63 million and $16.12 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

