Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.23

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as high as $31.06. Fujitsu shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 34,795 shares traded.
Fujitsu Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.
