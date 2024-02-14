Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75. 22,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 608,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

