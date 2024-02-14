Gala Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $858.71 million and approximately $58.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,829,021,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,372,870,665 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

