Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 32,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.55.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.