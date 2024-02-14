Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Shares Up 1.5%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.34. 16,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 11,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

