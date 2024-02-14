Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Shares Up 1.5%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.34. 16,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 11,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.